Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- The SCHP is hoping you can help them locate the person driving a car involved in a hit and run.

Authorities say the incident took place Saturday September 28th just before 10PM along I 20 west bound near the Broad River Road exit.

SCHP says they are looking for whoever was driving a tractor trailer with either a white or silver trailer attached.

If you any information call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC