West Columbia opens new public parking garage for growing visitors

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The City of West Columbia’s Public Parking Garage located at 310 Court Avenue at State Street in the Brookland Development and street parking is now open to the public.

This project will add more than hundred spaces for anyone looking to visit West Columbia’s river district, and the best part id the parking is completely free. Another parking projects is slated to begin soon and will offer an addition 95 free parking spaces for people coming out to visit city.

West Columbia Officials say these new parking spaces with come in handy for morst visitors who are coming into town to visit the West Columbia Riverwalk & Amphitheater, restaurants and shops located along State and Meeting Streets in the River District.

The new public garage is located at 310 Court Avenue, additional parking options include,

Brookland Public Parking Garage – 310 Court Avenue

Interactive Art Park – 436 Meeting Street

Capitol Square – 463 Sunset Boulevard

Here is a map of the area and where the new parking spaces will be available: