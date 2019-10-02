Cayce suspends business license for Knights Inn hotel after being a ‘strain’ on services

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cayce Department of Public Safety has suspended the business license for the Knights Inn Hotel after ‘placing a strain’ on public safety services and safety for citizens.

Over the course of the last 90 days, Cayce officers have responded to 169 calls for service at the Knights Inn hotel, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

97 of these responses, criminal complaints were filed and arrests for trafficking methamphetamine, strong armed robbery and attempted murder. Also the owner of Knights Inn was charged and convicted for operating a nuisance business.

Chief Byron Snellgrove, Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety stated, “Our officer have worked with the owner of the Knights Inn to improve conditions. These efforts came to a breaking point on Monday when we listened to a 911 call from a domestic violence victim. Our victim shared with us that Knights Inn management refused to call 011 on her behalf when she needed our help. When we learned of this refusal to cooperate with a victim in need, we all confidence that the staff and management at the Knights Inn was going to do the right thing. It was time to take action.”

A hearing is scheduled for October 24, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. to determine whether the business license will be revoked permanently.