Coffee with a Cop aims to bring members of the community, and conversation together

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Start your morning with a cup of Joe and some good conversation. Today, October 2, 2019, law enforcement agencies around world will be hosting National Coffee with a Cop Day events.

The town of Lexington is one of them and Chief Terrence Green is inviting members of the community to Starbucks to enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with officers.

The Lexington Police Department will continue its focus on community partners during these

events along with representatives from Midlands Fatherhood Coalition will be at Starbucks to discuss

their mission of providing community-based programs and support for fathers with parenting

skills, job coaching and employment connections while providing local resources to fathers and

families.

Chief Green, along with officers from each division, as well as Chaplains and Volunteers in

Police Services (V.I.P.S.) will all be on hand to answer questions, discuss issues of concern or

provide information on the many services and events the Lexington Police

Department has to offer residents in the Town of Lexington.

The National Coffee with a Cop Day will start steaming at 7AM and will run until 9AM at the Starbucks located at 5555 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, South Carolina.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized program with over 2000 participating communities

with one common goal, to establish better communication between police officers and members of the public, establish trust and transparency and work to build positive relationships in an informal setting.

You can find more information about the national initiative More information can be found here