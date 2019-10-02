Lace up your sneakers, It’s National Walk to School Day!

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Forget flagging down the school bus, or piling the kids in the car to get them to class, let them walk it out.

According to AAA Carolinas, this year more than 120 schools are taking part in the growing event. A big change since their inception back in 1997.

AAA says walking to school has a variety if benefits. Some of them include helping kids appreciate their surroundings, promoting physical activity and reminding drivers to share the road and be mindful of pedestrians.