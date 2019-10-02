Local Living: Harlem Globetrotters headed to CLA, Local fall festivals bringing music and entertainment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — There’s a lot happening in the Midlands this week, we’ve got a list of some of the events in our look at local living.

The Harlem Globetrotters are making a return to Colonial Life Arena.

They’ll be bringing their talents in an all-new show, “pushing the limits” on Friday, January 3 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 16 at 10 am and will be available online at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com and in at the Lexington Medical Center box office inside Colonial Life Arena.

It’s time for fall festivals.

The Lourie Center is hosting a fall festival this Friday, October 4th from 9 am to 1 pm. If you’re interested , its free and open to the public.

This annual event features a senior wellness expo flu shots, a free lunch, and music and entertainment.

If you’re looking to celebrate the arts, you can head over to Rosewood this weekend for the art and music festival. It takes place this Saturday, October 5th from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. at 2901 Rosewood Drive. The festival is free and features entertainment, visual arts, poets, and music.

Follow the yellow brick road.

The ‘Museum of Oz’ exhibit is now open at the South Carolina State Museum.

Travel to Oz with daily showings of the Wizard of Oz 4-d experience, enjoy special oz themed events all month long and adventure through the ‘Magical Maze of Oz’. The month long event runs through November 3rd.

Are you ready to hit the Midway? it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair.

And this year the will be celebrating 150 years. We want to give you an chance to win a family pack!

it includes fair admission and four VIP circus seats.

To enter for a chance to win — just log on to our website abccolumbia.com.

Click on the contest tab and enter your email. You can enter once a day between now and October 6th.