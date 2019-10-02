Orangeburg murder suspect arrested after robbing, shooting man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A Orangeburg man is charged with robbing and fatally shooting a man in Bowman, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Brown, 34, is charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Warrants were obtained on September 26 after investigators developed information that led to the Canal Street man. Those warrants are connected to the September 17 shooting death of a 55-year-old man.

Investigators were called to the residence just after 5 p.m. that day where they found the victim lying face up on a kitchen floor. A spent cartridge casing was found nearby, according to the report.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle in the front yard and later heard a gunshot inside the home after at least one subject entered the residence.

The deceased was seen by one witness a few hours earlier when he stopped by that person’s residence to inquire about a tool. Investigators developed information that eventually led to Brown.

Brown was presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday.