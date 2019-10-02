RCSD: Two local high school teens charged after bringing weapons on campus

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two juveniles for bringing weapons on school grounds.

On Wednesday, October 2nd Richland Northeast High School a resource officer was notified that a student was in possession of a gun. Further investigation revealed that a second student was in possession of the magazine and ammunition for that weapon.

Both students were removed and taken into custody.

14-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and unlawful carry of a pistol under 18.

15-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen pistol, and receiving stolen property under $2000 dollars.

Both were transported to the Alvin S Glen Detention Center juvenile wing.