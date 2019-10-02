SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed walking along Craig Bow Circle

Chester, SC (WOLO) — According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol one person is dead after officials say they were struck by a passing car Tuesday night along Craig Bow Circle, just east of Chester.

Trooper Miller tells ABC Columbia, the unidentified pedestrian was headed west along SC-72 when authorities say 86 year old Samuel J. Hunter was driving in the opposite direction, eastbound in his 2001 Hyundai SUV.

Officials say the SUV hit the pedestrian Troopers say was walking in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the SUV was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed in the deadly crash.