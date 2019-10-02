Wednesday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A night of comedy will be airing tonight in Prime Time on ABC Columbia.

The night kicks off with “The Goldbergs” followed by “Schooled” at 8:30PM. Stick around at 9PM for “Modern Family” and after that the show “Single Parents” starting at 9:30 PM. Then at 10PM tune in for the new hit detective drama “Stumptown” followed by the latest headlines right here on ABC Columbia News at eleven.

8PM -The Goldbergs

8:30- Schooled

9pm-Modern Family

9:30-Single Parents

10pm-Stumptown

ABC Columbia News at 11