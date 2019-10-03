Additional game times, broadcast details announced for Gamecock basketball season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Game times and broadcast details have been finalized for the upcoming 2019-20 season of South Carolina men’s basketball. The Gamecocks will officially open the season on Nov. 6 versus North Alabama at Colonial Life Arena.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2019-20 season of Gamecock men’s basketball are currently on sale. Prices remain unchanged from last season, with full season packages starting for as low as $69 for the popular Mobile Pass season ticket. Fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the upcoming campaign can place a deposit by visiting ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com, or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

2019-20 South Carolina Basketball Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 30, Columbia International (exhibition), 7 PM

Nov. 6, North Alabama, 7 PM, SEC Network+

Nov. 10, Wyoming, 12 PM, SEC Network

Nov. 15, Cleveland State, 7 PM, SEC Network+

Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.), 7 PM, SEC Network+

Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.), 7 PM, SEC Network+

Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico), 6 PM, CBS Sports Network

Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico), TBD

Dec. 1, George Washington, 2 PM, SEC Network+

Dec. 4, at UMass, 7 PM, CBS Sports Network

Dec. 8, Houston, 12 PM, ESPNU

Dec. 15, at Clemson, 5 PM, ESPN2

Dec. 22, at Virginia, 3 PM, ABC

Dec. 30, Stetson, 3 PM, SEC Network+

Tue., Jan. 7, Florida, 7 PM, ESPN/2/U

Sat., Jan. 11, at Tennessee, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Jan. 15, Kentucky, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Jan. 18, at Texas A&M, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Jan. 22, at Auburn, 7 PM, ESPN2/U

Sat., Jan. 25, Vanderbilt, 8 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Jan. 29, at Arkansas, 8:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 1, Missouri, 3:30 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 5, at Ole Miss, 7 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 8, Texas A&M, 1 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 12, at Georgia, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 15, Tennessee, 6 PM, SEC Network

Wed., Feb. 19, at Mississippi State, 9 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 22, LSU, 8 PM, ESPN/2/U

Wed., Feb. 26, Georgia, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., Feb. 29, at Alabama, 8:30 PM, SEC Network

Tue., March 3, Mississippi State, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Sat., March 7, at Vanderbilt, 12:30 PM, SEC Network

Home games are in bold

All times listed in Eastern and subject to change