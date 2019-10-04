SC to offer bear hunting licenses in Upstate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–For the first time in the upstate hunters will be allowed to hunt black bears.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, private land in parts of Oconee, Pickens and Greenville Counties and all of Spartanburg County will have a bear season.

The season will run from October 17th to the 30th.

A department spokesperson says the expansion is a result of a healthy bear population in the mountains.

A harvest quota of 20 bears for the entire area has been set for this area.