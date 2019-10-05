Lexington, Richland residents can drop off electronics, other items at Recycling Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to rid your house of some unwanted items?

Residents of Richland and Lexington counties can drop off items at a recycling event.

Electronics, household hazardous waste, scrap metal and tires are among the items accepted at the event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia.

According to officials, Goodwill Industries will accept reusable household goods on site. Residents can also bring paper documents to be shredded, free of charge.

A list of accepted materials follows:

Electronics: Computers, monitors, printers, copiers, scanners, TVs, cellphones, VCR and DVD players, fax machines, stereo equipment, and household electronics (computer sets and small items will be bundled to count as one item). South Carolina law requires electronic waste to be recycled and not placed in the garbage.

Household hazardous waste (limit 8 gallons): oil and latex, automotive fluids, household batteries, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, paint thinners/solvents, propane tanks, pool chemicals and mercury. No asbestos, explosives or medical items accepted.

Paper for shredding (limit five boxes/bags per household).

Scrap metal: Appliances, bicycles, metal shelving and chairs, and other items made mostly of metal. No refrigerators, freezers or A/C units accepted.

Tires (limit eight per household): Car, small truck, bike and wheelbarrow tires.

Household items: Clean and reusable furniture, clothing, toys, kitchen equipment, garden tools, etc.

Officials say electronics, household hazardous waste and paper will only be accepted from residents of Richland and Lexington counties. No material from businesses will be accepted.