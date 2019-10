Pink Ribbon 5K in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Orangeburg Arts center at the Edisto Memorial Gardens will be hosting a Pink Ribbon 5K Saturday, October 26th .

Proceeds for the walk will benefit the RMC Foundations’ Pink Ribbon Fund.

Early registration ends October 11th.

Race day Registration will start at 8:30 am and the Race will begin at 10 am.

For more information and to register online click here