SLED seeking potential victims in connection to human trafficking case in Florence Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — SLED investigators say a man arrested for human trafficking in August may have more victims.

According to an incident report, Jason Pope of Florence held a victim in a room in a house in Darlington against their will and forced them to perform sexual acts for money.

Pope is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree, promoting prostitution of a minor and kidnapping.

Pope may have other victims. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.