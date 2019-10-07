Sumter County Cultural Commission hosts annual Fall for the Arts Festival

SUMTER CO., SC (WOLO) This week, the Sumter County Cultural Commission is hosting the annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

It’s happening October 8-12 and most events are free to the public.

2019 Fall for the Arts Schedule:

Tuesday, October 8 – Art & Jazz at Patriot Hall at 6 pm

Wednesday – October 9 – Open Mic Night at Sidewalk Café at 7 pm

Thursday, October 10 – Salsa Night at La Piazza at 7 pm

Friday, October 11 – Music Under the Stars – J’OGrady’s (Rotary Plaza) at 8 pm

Saturday, October 12 A Night at the Symphony at 7 pm

For more information, click HERE.