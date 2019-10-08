$50 could be headed your way as soon as early December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — SC lawmakers determined $61 million of tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner would be used to fund $50 rebate checks to qualifying taxpayers, according to the SC Department of Revenue.

Who qualifies for the $50 rebate?

You must have filed a 2018 SC individual income tax return on or before October 15, 2019.

You must have a SC individual income tax liability after credits of at least $50.

What should you expect?

Rebates will be issued via paper checks by December 2.

Rebate checks will be mailed to the most recent address will have on file for eligible taxpayers.

Only one check will be sent per tax return, so married couples who filed jointly will receive ONE $50 check.

If you have moved since filing your 2018, notify the SC Department of Revenue of your new address as soon as possible. If you fail to notify SCDOR by October 15th, your rebate may be delayed.

There are two ways to update your address:

Use My DORWAY, the SCDOR’s free online tax portal, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov .

Or, complete Part I of the SC8822 and: Email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov Or, mail it to SCDOR, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0400

and:

Non-residents (taxpayers who don’t live in South Carolina) who filed a 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return and meet the eligibility criteria will also receive a $50 rebate.