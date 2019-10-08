65-year-old Batesburg man charged with murder after shooting another man during argument

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington County man is charged with murder after shooting another man during an argument early Monday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Donald Storey, 65, is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony according to arrest warrants.

The victim has been identified as Eric Wade Maroney, 33, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, according to Koon.

Investigators from the Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Storey at a separate location Monday evening. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting bond court.