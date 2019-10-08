Columbia’s Business Boot Camp offering business coaching

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- If you are a current business owner or interested in owning a business, you may be interested in Columbia’s Business Boot Camp.

The boot camp will offer coaching in a classroom setting for both youth and adults, November 1st and 2nd at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The goal is to educate and provide youth and other members of the community an opportunity with free entrepreneurship training.

Classes for youth will be November 1st from 4 pm to 8 pm and need based classes will be available for adults from 8:30 am to 7 pm November 2nd.

