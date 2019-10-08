Deputies searching for dangerous fugitive who uses various aliases, dresses as a woman to disguise identity
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.
Fitzgerald McNeil. 50, has been evading police since 2010. He is known to use different aliases and dress as a female to disguise his identity. McNeil is to be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, McNeil also goes by the name Jami Salaam.
McNeil is wanted on multiple charges from RCSD and Columbia Police Department to include attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree.
Anyone with information or who knows his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.