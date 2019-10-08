Deputies searching for dangerous fugitive who uses various aliases, dresses as a woman to disguise identity

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Fitzgerald McNeil. 50, has been evading police since 2010. He is known to use different aliases and dress as a female to disguise his identity. McNeil is to be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, McNeil also goes by the name Jami Salaam.