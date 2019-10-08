Tourist discover 20 kilos of cocaine while strolling beach

Beaufort,SC (WOLO) —The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a family visiting Fripp Island discovered 20 kilos of cocaine.

Authorities say a man was walking along the beach with his family when they noticed a large dark object floating near the shore. According to officials it wasn’t until he pulled the object into his golf cart and took it back to his house, that he realized the small package was full of cocaine and called the police.

Officials say the substance inside the 20 bricks all tested positive for cocaine.