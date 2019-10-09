‘God, guns and America:’ SC dealership gives away bible, flag, gun with purchase

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WPDE) — One upstate car dealership is making an unusual offer.

Carolina Ford in Honea Path is running what its calling a God, Guns, and America promotion

According to the special, with the purchase of any vehicle, customers will receive at no extra cost a bible, an american flag and a $400 voucher for the purchase of a smith & Wesson AR-15.

Purchasers are still required to pass a background check to purchase the gun.