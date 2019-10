York Co., S.C. (WOLO)–SLED investigators are searching for an endangered man.

Investigators say Gershon Carmel, 85, was last seen this morning on Barron Park Dr. in York.

He is believed to be driving a 2013 dark blue Hyundai Elantra with the license tage MUV-321.

If you know where he is call SLED or the York Co. Sheriff’s Office