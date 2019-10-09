Update: Coroner identifies body found in house fire in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the body found in a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to Gary Watts, Tracy Roberts, date of birth 05/03/1969, of Westgrove Court, Columbia, SC was discovered this morning shortly after 5:00 a.m. in his bedroom that was filled with smoke from a smoldering fire.

The coroner says Roberts died at the scene. According to the coroner, an autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to smoke inhalation due to a fire.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Columbia Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

Richland County Deputies say the fire happened around 5:15 am on Westgrove Court.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to inside the home and was out when they arrived.