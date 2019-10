Woman faces a DUI charge after a collision on Augusta Road

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) DUI collision injures two people on Augusta Road.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Vehicle damaged after DUI collision on the 53-hundred block of Augusta Road.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Police say a female driver will be charged with DUI following the collision.





LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department officials say a woman is facing a DUI charge after a collision on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on the 53-hundred block of Augusta Road Tuesday night.

According to investigators, an intoxicated female driver was crossing the median and hit another vehicle head on.

Police say both drivers were injured in the incident.

Officials are investigating this collision.