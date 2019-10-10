Fire departments stress importance of smoke detectors during Fire Prevention Week

The number of deaths in Lexington County due to thermal injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning has declined since 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Fire departments across the state are teaching people new skills to help them avoid the dangerous effects of fires in their homes.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters are urging people to test their smoke detectors monthly and make a home evacuation plan.

Two years ago, Lexington County had ten deaths caused by carbon monoxide or thermal injuries.

Even though that number has gone down, the Cayce Department of Public Safety says people should be prepared in case an emergency comes their way.

“We want to make sure people have smoke alarms, we want them to know the exit plan out of their house, so when they have an incident involving a fire, they just get out, call us, and let us handle it,” said SFC Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

SFC Antley says some ways to keep your home safe involves testing your smoke detectors and changing the batteries at least twice a year.

“A good way to remember it is whenever time changes, we’re coming up on November 1, so when you get ready to set your clock back, go change that battery in that smoke detector,” SFC Antley said.

The American Red Cross says South Carolina is leading the charge in keeping homes safe across the state.

“We’ve done, in the state, more than 75,000 free smoke alarm installations. We have saved 65 lives, and that’s mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters that get to go home and see their family again,” said Ben Williamson of the American Red Cross, Palmetto Region.

Even though Fire Prevention Week only happens once a year, fire departments say every day is an opportunity to keep your home safe.

“We want to make sure people are protected, so we’re going to make sure that if you need a smoke alarm, you call us and not only will we provide it for you, but we’ll come out and start it for you,” said Chief Aubrey Jenkins of the Columbia Fire Department.

To wrap up Fire Prevention Week, the Columbia Fire Department will take part in a parade and block party over by Greenview Park Saturday at 11 a.m.