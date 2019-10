Path 2 Redemption Conference in the Midlands

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Path 2 Redemption is a program that was created to help former incarcerated persons reenter into society and into the workforce.

The conference will take place Thursday, November 7th at Benedict College from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Founder Lester Young