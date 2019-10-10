S.C. State Fair makes significant annual economic impact

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina State Fair brings people in from around the state and nearby states, making an economic impact in the community. On Wednesday, the first day of the fair, there was almost a record-breaking amount of people that attended the fair. The number was double that of last year’s Opening Day.

The fair is not only a fun time, but makes a significant impact annually. And with the near record-setting crowd, this year is expected to make an even bigger impact than last year.

“150 years. Think about something in your life that you would go to, or whatever’s been around 150 years, and there’s not many things. And that has to go back to the quality of this event over a longer period of time,” said Dr. Tom Regan, Graduate Director of the Department of Sport and Entertainment Management with the University of South Carolina.

The State Fair is celebrating a huge milestone this year; 150 years. It’s also a big year for the state, as the fair is a big event financially.

“Let’s just average it out, you bring about 500,000 people into the Columbia Metro Area. And it doesn’t just benefit the City of Columbia, it benefits all the MSA, or the areas around it and all the counties,” said Regan.

In 2018, the State Fair surpassed $44 million, making an impact in the Columbia Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).

“Columbia MSA was about $44.4 million dollars for the annual impact. And for the state of South Carolina was around $45.5 million overall,” said Regan.“But when you take a look at things in life, what brings 500,000 people to one area over a 12 day period? There’s very few things that do that.”

Regan said this annual event makes a huge difference for residents in the Columbia Area.

“Over 150 years and how it’s grown; the tax benefit of that and the employment benefit and the rippling effect of all spending that occurs is significant to an economy,” he said.

Celebrating 150 years, and with good weather, 2019 will bring more people out to the fair and will make a bigger economic impact.

“It’s directly related to attendance. So when you have a greater attendance, the impact will grow,” said Regan.

The State Fair runs through Oct. 20.