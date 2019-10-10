Sistercare’s 17th annual Song Bird cafe hits a high note

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday night, families from across the Midlands came together in solidarity against domestic violence.

Sistercare held its annual Songbird Cafe filled with top singers and chefs from around the area.

Sistercare works to provide emergency shelter, counseling, transitional housing, hospital support, and teen outreach to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The organization that partners with the United Way Agency serves nearly 9,000 victims impacted by domestic violence each year. Services are available in several locations including Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield and Newberry counties.

