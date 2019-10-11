Local Living: From ‘Oktoberfest’ to Restaurant Week, here’s what’s happening at home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can grab a bratwurst and enjoy the sounds and taste of Germany here in the Midlands.

That and more in Crysty Vaughan’s look at Local Living.

Oktoberfest at Incarnation Lutheran Church is now underway.

A full authentic German menu will be offered, along with a Biergarten.

The festival is free and its located off Devine Street.

You’ve got plenty of time to head out, Oktoberfest runs through Sunday at 7pm.

For more information click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/

FIRE PREVENTION PARADE

Happening Saturday October 12, the sound of sirens will be heard throughout downtown Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department is holding its annual Fire Prevention Parade

It starts at 11am at the intersection of David and Gabriel streets and proceeds to Greenview park.

There will be a block party at the park complete with food, games, and fun!

RESTAURANT WEEK

It’s the most edible time of the year!

Foodies listen up now is your chance to try something new on the menu.

It’s Restaurant Week in Columbia.

The food festival allows you to experience all the different eateries in the Midlands and their specials.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended.

Restaurant week runs through October 20th. For a look at participating restaurants just click here: https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/

BOO AT THE ZOO

Get ready to be spooked.

Boo At The Zoo returns to Riverbanks Zoo this month and it’s a frightful night that’s just right for the little ones.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

It all kicks off on Friday, October 18th.

If you’re interested ….you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo At The Zoo runs through October 30th.

For information click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo