Meet the SC State Fair circus Ringmaster

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia went under 48 foot tall big top for the second day of the South Carolina State Fair. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the annual event, this year fair organizers decided to bring in a a circus.

The hour long show runs every day throughout the fair at 2:30PM, 5PM, and a third show at 7PM under the big top which is located near the Ellison Building just off of the Midway. While the location holds up to 1,300 guests for each show, those seats have been filling up fast.

This is the first time the Fair has brought in a circus complete with animals, acrobats, motorcycles, hi-wire displays and more, put on by a group of performers who have come to South Carolina from around the world.

Now, you get to meet the man behind the show, the Ringmaster and Producer Ian Garden.