Students will soon be able to retake sections of the ACT

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Next year, students will have the option to retake sections of the ACT to improve their score.

That’s according to the ACT website.

In addition to retaking portions, students will be able to get access to their scores sooner and students that take the test multiple times will have the option to submit a “superscore” which will allow them to provide their best scores to colleges.

Changes are expected to take place in September of 2020.

