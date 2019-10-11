United Airlines may make changes to your flight with Boeing 737 still grounded

(CNN) — If you booked a flight on United Airlines for December or early January the airline might be making some changes to your flight.

Officials at United were hopeful the Boeing 737 would be re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) so they began booking the plane to fly during the holiday season.

The 737 remains grounded after two crashes that killed hundreds so the company is having to re-schedule and cancel thousands of flights between now and January. United says, asks passengers not to worry, you’ll be automatically rebooked on another plane and you’ll be notified if your flight gets affected at all.

If you don’t like your new flight, you can get a full refund even if your ticket was non-refundable.