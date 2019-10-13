Motorcyclist killed in Orangeburg County collision

by Matt Dillane

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Orangeburg County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the SUV was traveling northbound on Sprinkle Avenue near Bleakley Street. The motorcycle was heading southbound on the same street.

Authorities said the SUV turned into a private drive and was struck at this time by the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, died from the wreck.

The two occupants of the SUV, who were using their seat belts, were not hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.