Bockhorst, Etienne earn ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 45-14 win against Florida State on Saturday.

With the selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 466 ACC weekly honors since 1978.

Bockhorst’s honor is the first of his career. It represents Clemson’s third Offensive Lineman of the Week selection this year, joining John Simpson’s back-to-back selections following the Texas A&M and Syracuse games.

Last week, Bockhorst entered in reserve and graded out at 91 percent with two knockdowns, according to the team’s coaching staff. He helped Clemson gain 552 total yards, surpassing the 524 yards posted by the Tigers against the Seminoles last year for the most Clemson has posted against Florida State in a game in series history. Clemson rushed for 320 yards, its second 300-yard rushing game of the season.

Etienne’s selection is his second of the season and the sixth of his career. He was honored earlier this year for his 205-yard performance in the season opener against Georgia Tech. He becomes the eighth Clemson offensive player to earn at least six career ACC weekly honors, joining Woodrow Dantzler, C.J. Spiller, Sammy Watkins, Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Mitch Hyatt and Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne recorded 127 rushing yards on 17 carries, a 23-yard pass completion and a three-yard receiving touchdown against Florida State. With 127 rushing yards on the day, he pushed his career rushing total to 3,013, becoming the seventh player in school history to record 3,000 career rushing yards.

Etienne also collected a Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll selection, given each week to the nation’s most versatile players. He was one of four honorees for last week, joining Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr., Boise State’s John Hightower and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.