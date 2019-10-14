Two Richland Northeast students arrested after fight breaks out

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Two students were arrested at Richland Northeast High School after a fight breaks out in the courtyard on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Murray, 18, was arrested for breach of peace and a 17-year-old student was also charged.

Today, after 3:30 p.m. a school resource officer was walking towards the courtyard after dismissal and observed a large group of students gathered with their cell phones out and appeared to be videoing what was going on.

According to deputies, the school resource officer approached many students who ran away towards the bus loop. Three subjects were observed kicking and punching a students who was on the ground. The SRO then used a taser to subdue Murray and take him into custody. Another Deputy was able to detain the 17-year-old student. The third student fled the scene.

Murray was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 17-year-old was charged and released to a parent.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.