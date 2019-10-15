28th Annual ‘I Believe Anita Hill’ event draws hundreds

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — women from across the state gathered at the longest running women’s networking event in the u-s.

The 28th annual ‘I Believe Anita Hill Celebration’ drew hundreds of influential women to the Bull Street district Tuesday night.

This years event centered on moving forward, not back, pushing for pay equality and the fight against sexual harassment and sexual assault as Anita Hill did.

Anita Hill has been a constant attendee of the event, making appearances three times. Once in 1997, 2011 and again in 2016.