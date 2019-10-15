Gamecocks getting ready for basketball season with Gamecock Tip-off

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- The University of South Carolina is kicking off the basketball season for both the men’s and women’s teams and they want to celebrate with their fans with a “Gamecock Tip-off”.

The Gamecock Kick-off will be like a small festival filled with games, live DJ, food,and chances to win big money prizes.

The event will be at the Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza Friday, October 18th at 6:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

The first men’s game will be against Columbia International October 30th at 7 pm and the first women’s game will be against North Georgia November 1st at 7 pm; both games will have free admission.

