New details develop in Sumter’s man murder case from 11 years ago

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public’s help in a murder case dating back to 11 years ago, after they say there have been new developments in the case.

The investigation into the death of Charles Way who was found dead in his home on Grace Lane on August 18, 2008.

Way’s body was discovered by one of his daughters who went to check on her father who hadn’t answered calls from family earlier that day. He was unresponsive and had sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say Way’s valuables had not been removed. These elements have led investigators to think a more personal motive was the cause for the shooting. Investigators are even more confident in this theory given the recent information that was provided.

Officers didn’t release any details about the new information found, but believe it will bring closure to Way’s surviving family.

Officers say Way’s two daughters said losing a parent in such a violent way has been difficult to accept and leaves them to live with the fear of knowing the suspect is still out there.

Anyone who can provide information about the death of Charles Way — whether it involve events before or after the incident — is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.