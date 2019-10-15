NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say they’re investigating a shooting that killed one man at a local business this morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Valmont Industries parking lot on the 19-thousand block of U.S. Highway 76.

According to investigators, there was not an active shooter at the business and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Officials say the Newberry County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and notify his family members.

Deputies say there’s no ongoing threat towards the business or the community from this incident.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.