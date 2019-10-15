Tuesday night on primetime

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Make sure you keep it tuned to ABC Columbia for a night of comedy in prime time on ABC Columbia starting at 8 PM with ‘The Conners’ , followed by ‘Bless this Mess” at 8:30PM.

The fun doesn’t stop there! The hilarious spin off “Mixed-ish” and ‘Black-ish’ will have you laughing non stop at 9PM and 9:30PM.

Then at 10PM, catch the latest episode of the suspense thriller, ‘Emergence’.

Followed by your latest local headlines in News, Weather and Sports tonight on ABC Columbia news at 11.