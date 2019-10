Columbia City Council approves the vacant building registry ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia is taking steps to reduce the number of vacant buildings in the city.

Last night the city council approved the vacant building registry ordinance.

According to the law, anyone who owns a vacant property will have to register with the City’s Code Enforcement Division.

Owners will need to pay a registration fee each year for the vacant building starting at $100 and increasing each year.