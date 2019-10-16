Family of five displaced after a house fire on Todd Branch Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Red Cross says it’s helping a family of five after a house fire on Todd Branch Drive on Tuesday.

Officials say three adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

Columbia Fire Department says no one was injured in this incident.

According to investigators, before 2 a.m., the fire started in a clothes dryer and spread throughout the home, with heavy flames and smoke coming from the front and side of the house.

Officials say Richland County Fire Department also helped fight this fire.

This fire remains under investigation.