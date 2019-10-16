General Motors 31 day strike comes to an end

(CNN) — The 31 day General Motors auto workers strike has come to an end.

Wednesday a tentative agreement was reached to make the more than 50-thousand g-m workers happy.

On September 16th 2019, employees walked off the job, protesting pay, benefits and the treatment of temporary workers.

The United Auto Workers Union says they’ve worked out better contracts for those on strike.

Still no word though, on exactly when employees will return to work, since approval from both union andGM leaders is needed to seal the deal.