Greenville teen gets 23 years in adult prison for stabbing mother to death

Greenvile, SC (AP) — A Greenville teenager will spend 23 years in prison in an adult prison after he stabbed his mother, 44-year-old Isabel Zuluaga to death in 2015.

17-year-old Miguel Cano took a plea deal last week for a lesser charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Authorities say Cano stabbed his mother in the face, neck and chest when he was 13 years old.

Cano’s lawyers say he struggled to properly handle emotions and was diagnosed with autism after his arrest. Prosecutors say Cano needed a significant sentence because be planned the brutal attack.