Orangeburg deputies investigating barbershop shooting that left one with gunshot wound

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery of Orangeburg business on that left one with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Ravenell says before 2 p.m. on Wednesday investigators were called to a barbershop on the 1300 block of Belleville Road.

“This was apparently a robbery attempt on a Belleville Road business,” the sheriff said, “and this resulted in one of the subjects being taken to the hospital after being shot.”

Investigators learned that two subjects entered the establishment with the intent to rob the employees inside.

At least one of the subjects was armed, and during the attempt, one of the two subjects was shot.

That subject was taken to the Regional Medical Center where his condition is not known at this time.

The robbery attempt remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.