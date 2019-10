20191017dumpingsurveillance

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say they have figured out who was duping tires behind a building on Sunset Dr.

Investigators say the tires started appearing in June and continued to pile up through September.

Police say surveillance cameras captured Mujahid Muhammad illegally dumping the tires.

Police have not said where he got the tires in the first place.