Columbia Museum of Art presents, Harlem South: A Look Through the Lens

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- The Columbua Museum of Art presents, Harlem South: A View Through the Lens.

Enjoy a multimedia jazz performance of historical fiction chronicling the dynamics of African American life in Columbia, South Carolina, between 1920 and 1936 through the photography of Richard Samuel Roberts. Harlem South features acclaimed jazz musician Dr. Ron McCurdy in collaboration with Darion McCloud of NiA Company and the University of South Carolina School of Music. Presented by Baker and Baker Foundation.

This project is a collaboration with Univerity of Southern California, NiA Theatre Co, University of South Carolina School of Music, USC Press, and the Friends of African American Art and Culture.

$35 / $28 for members / $5 for students. Includes admission to CMA collection.

Friday, October 18

Doors 6:30 p.m. | Concert 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

Doors 6:30 p.m. | Concert 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

3:00 p.m.

