Deputies: Man tries to rob victim at convenience store with pellet gun

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is charging a 24-year-old man with armed robbery after trying to rob a victim at a convenience store.

According to deputies, on Thursday morning at the Stop n Go convenience store Anderson jumped into the victim’s vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and tried to rob him of his valuables and small amount of marijuana.

The two began fighting and the victim pulled his own gun from his glove box and pointed it back at Anderson. The victim got out of the car, yelled for the clerk to call 911, and held Anderson until deputies arrived. The gun used by Anderson turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun, deputies say.

Anderson was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.