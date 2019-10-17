RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’ve arrested a man accused of forcibly shoving a woman who later died from her injuries.

Authorities say Clinton Thomas, 32, faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Officials say the incident happened on the 700 block of Sharpe Road on October 12.

According to investigators, at a large family gathering, two women were arguing, while Thomas made his way through the crowd, shoving multiple people, including an elderly person.

Authorities say when he got to the women, he shoved a 33-year-old woman so hard, she fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete block.

Deputies also say they found Thomas trying to move her in a vehicle to take her to a hospital, but she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

Thomas is booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.